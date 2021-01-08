It’s day five on The Cabins and bonding for two couples proves to be tricky after 24 hours locked up.

In Stag's Mount, it's day two for Jess Evans and Joel Joshua Rees.

Jess admits to her friend she feels a bit awkward around Joel after their kiss before bed. But while Joel’s younger age still worries her, Jess confirms she does fancy him.

Later Jess plans to make a roast dinner from scratch, despite having no idea where to start.

Jess calls her nan and says: “I’ve got pans of water boiling, now what?”

Jess and Joel in the hot tub.

Her nan seems impressed by her date however, telling Joel: “You look alright, love.”

The pair come a little unstuck as the day goes on, struggling with things to chat about.

Joel, looking for an interesting conversation starter, doesn’t quite hit the mark as he says of Adam and Eve: “If they’re the first human beings on the planet, how comes they’ve got belly buttons?”

Jess tries to get some games going and some more time together in the hot tub. But with Joel going to bed, Jess is left downstairs alone.

With no date to occupy her, Jess - clad in some funky fancy dress glasses - decides to perform karaoke to absolutely no-one, singing ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ and thanking her fictitious crowd at the end of her performance.

Jess and Joel try to cook a roast dinner.

Is it time to drop the mic and the date?

Over in Beaver's Burrow, Robyn Darbyshire and

Robyn and Mamudo try body painting

Dabo spend the morning getting to know each other better, with Mamudo discussing his charity work and how he likes to give back to the community. He says: “For me to be in a position to really help, means a lot to me.”

Later Robyn looks to spice things up and suggests body painting. While she hoped it would be romantic and intimate, Mamudo jokingly opts to cover her in the body paint instead.

Robyn says: “It’s meant to be fun and sexy – it’s not sexy – I looked like a f***ed up smurf.”

As they shower off the body paint from themselves and their swimwear together, Robyn says: “I thought we could’ve had a bit more fun,” adding, “I’m not angry, I’m disappointed.”

Mamudo messages a friend admitting he’s worried he’s ruined things between them.

Robyn and Mamudo talk about his charity work.

Will Robyn forgive and forget? Or has Mamudo painted himself into a corner?

At the end of the episode, it’s decision time for the pairs, as they must decide whether to stay for another 24-hours, check out as a couple or go their separate ways.

So has Robyn’s disappointment dried up? Has Joel woken up to the idea of checking back Find out tonight on The Cabins…

The Cabins continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and is available to catch up on the ITV Hub.