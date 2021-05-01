Britain's Got Talent's next series will not air until 2022, it's been confirmed.

Filming of the upcoming fifteenth series was previously postponed with auditions originally due to record in January.

Now ITV together with programme makers Thames and Syco have announced that the show will not take place in 2021.

They said in a statement: "Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to – unfortunately - move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

"BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

"Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.

"Thanks everyone for your continued love & support of the show."

While TV & film production is permitted under the current lockdown rules the scale of Britain's Got Talent makes it difficult for bosses to continue.

Filming involves hundreds of people behind the scenes with acts often travelling across the UK and the world to audition.

Furthermore, acts with large numbers such as choirs, dance groups and orchestras would find it hard to rehearse or perform safely.

It's also been said that producers are reluctant to film auditions without any live audience.

Last year's series was also interrupted by the pandemic, with the semi-final shows postponed to September from their original May air date.

The semi-finals were pre-recorded in front of a live audience, with some acts performing via video-link.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won the series, picking up a £250,000 cash prize and spot on the Royal Variety Show.

Picture: ITV