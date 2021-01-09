Here's a full recap of the latest episode of The Masked Singer 2021 UK with all the performances and reveal.

The new series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Throughout 8 episodes a new selection of 12 celebrities will be taking to the stage all while keeping their identities secret with elaborate masks and costumes.

The panel - presenter Davina McCall, comedian Mo Gilligan, TV personality Jonathan Ross and singer Rita Ora - will be trying to find out who is behind the mask each episode.

In episode 3 this weekend, five contestants performed before one more was unmasked.

Recap the performances and third reveal below...

Sausage

Sausage belted out Jennifer Hudson's And I'm Telling You, I'm Not Going.

Robin

Robin performed Tones And I's Dance Monkey.

Swan

Swan performed Gloria Gaynor's I Am What I Am.

Badger

Badger performed Aerosmith classic I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.

Dragon

Dragon performed S Club 7's Reach.

Sausage and Swan face off!

After all five had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourites with Sausage and Swan in the bottom two. They then returned to sing again and face off. Sausage performed Don't Let Go by En Vogue while Swan sang Black Velvet by Alannah Myles.

Swan is revealed!

The judges decided between Swan and Sausage who should stay in the competition and who should be unmasked. They saved Sausage, leaving Swan to be unmasked as Martine McCutcheon.

