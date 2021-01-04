Married At First Sight Australia: Meet this week's couples

Married At First Sight Australia returns this week to E4 - here's all the couples taking part.

Season 6 of Married At First Sight Australia is set to be even more dramatic and captivating than ever before, as we meet a whole new batch of singles looking to find love.

As always, couples will then say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day.

But that’s just the start, after the celebrations are over, their relationships will really be put to the test as they go on a luxury honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

After all is said and done, will they decide to stay married or go their separate ways?

Married At First Sight Australia airs on E4 at 7:30PM, Monday to Friday nights.

Married At First Sight Australia couples - week 1

Episode 1

Jules Robinson (36, business owner from Sydney) and Cameron Merchant (34, Former pro cricketer from Sydney)



Cyrell Paule (29, Healthcare Consultant from Sydney) and Nick Jovanovic (27, Electrician from Newcastle, New South Wales)



Episode 2

Jessika Power (27, Administration officer from Peth) and Mick Gould (31, Plasterer / Farmer from Queensland)



Melissa Lucarelli (38, talent agent from Sydney) and Dino Hira (34 Meditation Facilitator from Perth)



Episode 3

Heidi Latcham (38 Radio Host from Queensland) and Mike Gunner (44, electrician from Brisbane)



Ning Surasiang (32 Hairdresser from Queensland) and Mark Scrivens (42 ex-army from Melbourne)



Episode 4

The fourth episode of the week will feature the first six couples on their honeymoon.

Episode 5

Lauren Huntriss (31, make up artist) and Matthew Bennett (29)



Elizabeth Sobinoff (27, jewellery store manager) and Sam Ball (26, 'tradie' from Sydney)



Married at First Sight Australia series 6 will air on E4 from tonight, 4 January 2021 at 7.30pm and will be stripped across the week Monday – Friday.