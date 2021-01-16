Who is Bushbaby on The Masked Singer? Latest fan theories!

Who is Bushbaby on The Masked Singer? Here are the latest fan theories!

The Masked Singer second season is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The singing competition sees celebrities fight to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the acts on the show is Bush Baby - an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?

In the first episode Bushbaby performed Delilah by Tom Jones before returning this week with Elvis Presley Vs. JXL's A Little Less Conversation.

Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer?

During their time on the series, Bush Baby has offered up clues to their identity including a connection to Australia and revealing that a lot of his wardrobe has been seen on screen.

Describing themselves as a "trickster", Bush Baby has also said they're good at accents and teased a link to ABBA.

In week two, Bush Baby offered up two lies and a truth: "I'm associated with activities in the night sky", "I know the recipe to success", "They say never work with children or animals but I've done both".

Popular guesses for Bush Baby's identity currently include comedian & Little Britain star Matt Lucas as well as actor & musical theatre performer Brian Conley.

Other guesses include comedians & actors Omid Djalili and John Thomson.

The Masked Singer 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Other acts on the show in 2021 are Blob, Grandfather Clock, Viking, Seahorse, Badger, Swan, Robin, Dragon, Alien, Sausage and Harlequin.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub here.

