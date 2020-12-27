Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer? Fans think they're a Drag Race star

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer? Viewers of the show think they're onto the mystery celebrity behind the mask.

The Masked Singer second series is currently airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The series sees celebrities fight to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the masked singers on the competition 2020 is Dragon - they are a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

In the first episode of the series, Dragon performed Randy Newman's You've Got A Friend In Me from Toy Story.

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer?

While Dragon's mask currently remains on, many fans have suspects about it could be.

Clues in the first episode included a house with money inside and possible links to the drag and LGBTQ+ communities. Dragon said in the episode: "I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper."

Fans of the show have speculated two very different Drag Race stars could be behind Dragon's mask - Michelle Visage and Courtney Act

Others however had some rather different theories with former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig as well as presenters Sue Perkins and Aled Jones all linked to Dragon.

For now we'll just have to speculate!

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday night on ITV.

More masked singers in the competition in 2020 are Alien, Bush Baby, Blob, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Sausage, Viking, Badger, Harlequin, Swan and Robin.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV website.

Picture: ©Bandicoot TV