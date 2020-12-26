Who is Robin on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show think they've already worked out their identity.

The Masked Singer series 2 is airing weekends on ITV.

Advertisements

The mystery singing competition sees celebs fight to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the show this year is Robin who is hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.

Robin performed Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling in the first episode.

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer?

In his first official clue, Robin, said: "I may be a Robin but I've been known to fly without wings".

There were also possible clues to fitness and a link to EastEnders.

Advertisements

Fans of the show on Twitter were quick to speculate that Robin was JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

They pointed out that JLS performed Flying Without Wings with Westlife on The X Factor and also performed on EastEnders for Children In Need.

Others also suggested it could be Joe Swash.

As yet the identity of Robin has not been officially revealed.

The Masked Singer second series continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

Other contestants taking part in the show in 2020 are Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Swan, Blob, Viking, Harlequin, Sausage, Dragon, Alien, Seahorse and Badger.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.

Picture: © Bandicoot TV