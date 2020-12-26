Here's a first look at tonight's contestants on The Masked Singer and the songs they're performing.

Series 2 of The Masked Singer arrives tonight, Saturday 26 December, on ITV at 7PM.

Across eight shows a fresh cast of 12 celebrities, complete with new and ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes, will be singing and concealing their identities as they attempt to stump viewers and the panel alike on who they could possibly be.

The biggest new entertainment show of 2020 returns for a second series and with a brand-new panellist as BAFTA award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan takes up a chair and the challenge of figuring out ‘who’s that behind the mask?’

Dragon. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Swan. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Host Joel Dommett is back to preside over the unique guessing game that gripped the nation at its first outing. Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will also all resume their celebrity sleuth roles.

The series opener sees the first six characters take to the stage, each singing to impress the panel and make it through to the next round.

The Masked Singer contestants and song choices

Robin performs Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.

Alien sings Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa.

Alien. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Robin. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Swan is set to sing Shania Tawin's That Don't Impress Me Much.

Dragon is singing Randy Newman You've Got A Friend In Me.

Sausage will perform Rag 'N' Bone Man's Skin.

And finally, Badger performs Nina Simone's Feeling Good.

Sausage. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Badger. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

As always, along the way will be plenty of clues to all of their identities.

At the end of the show, one contestant will be eliminated and unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December at 7PM on ITV.

The show will then continue Saturday evenings on ITV throughout the New Year.