RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 2 is on its way and here's where to follow the Queens on social media.

Twelve contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

An intense competition, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny.

In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all of the queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.

The twelve competing queens are: Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 will premiere on BBC iPlayer/BBC Three from Thursday, 14 January.

Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below...

RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021 Instagram and Twitter usernames

Joe Black

30-year-old from Brighton (Portsmouth)

Twitter username: @misterjoeblack

Instagram username: @misterjoeblack

Ellie Diamond21-year-old from Dundee

Twitter username: @elliediamond101

Instagram username: @elliediamondofficial

Cherry Valentine

26-year-old from Darlington

Twitter username: @TheCValentine

Instagram username: @thecherryvalentine

Sister Sister

32-year-old from Liverpool

Twitter username: @bluecirclebabe

Instagram username: @officialsistersister

Ginny Lemon

31-year-old from Worcestershire

Twitter username: @GinnyLemon69

Instagram username: @ginnylemon69

Veronica Green

34-year-old from London (via Rochdale)

Twitter username: @veronicaqween

Instagram username: @VeronicaQween

Lawrence Chaney

23-year-old from Glasgow

Twitter username: @ShadyLawrence

Instagram username: @lawrencechaney

Tayce

26-year-old from London (Via Newport, Wales)

Twitter username: @its_tayce

Instagram username: @itstayce

Tia Kofi

30-year-old from London (via Essex and Nottingham)

Twitter username: @TiaKofi

Instagram username: @tiakofi

A'Whora

23-year-old from London (Via Nottinghamshire)

Twitter username: @awhoraofficial

Instagram username: @awhora

Astinna Mandella

27-year-old from London

Twitter username: @AsttinaMandella

Instagram username: @asttinamandella

Bimini Bon Boulash

26-year-old from London (via Norfolk)

Instagram username: @biminibabes

Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three/iPlayer from January.

The first episode airs on Thursday 14 January at 7PM.