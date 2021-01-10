RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 2 is on its way and here's where to follow the Queens on social media.
Twelve contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
An intense competition, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny.
In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all of the queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.
The twelve competing queens are: Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 will premiere on BBC iPlayer/BBC Three from Thursday, 14 January.
Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021 Instagram and Twitter usernames
Joe Black
30-year-old from Brighton (Portsmouth)
Twitter username: @misterjoeblack
Instagram username: @misterjoeblack
Ellie Diamond21-year-old from Dundee
Twitter username: @elliediamond101
Instagram username: @elliediamondofficial
Cherry Valentine
26-year-old from Darlington
Twitter username: @TheCValentine
Instagram username: @thecherryvalentine
Sister Sister
32-year-old from Liverpool
Twitter username: @bluecirclebabe
Instagram username: @officialsistersister
Ginny Lemon
31-year-old from Worcestershire
Twitter username: @GinnyLemon69
Instagram username: @ginnylemon69
Veronica Green
34-year-old from London (via Rochdale)
Twitter username: @veronicaqween
Instagram username: @VeronicaQween
Lawrence Chaney
23-year-old from Glasgow
Twitter username: @ShadyLawrence
Instagram username: @lawrencechaney
Tayce
26-year-old from London (Via Newport, Wales)
Twitter username: @its_tayce
Instagram username: @itstayce
Tia Kofi
30-year-old from London (via Essex and Nottingham)
Twitter username: @TiaKofi
Instagram username: @tiakofi
A'Whora
23-year-old from London (Via Nottinghamshire)
Twitter username: @awhoraofficial
Instagram username: @awhora
Astinna Mandella
27-year-old from London
Twitter username: @AsttinaMandella
Instagram username: @asttinamandella
Bimini Bon Boulash
26-year-old from London (via Norfolk)
Instagram username: @biminibabes
Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three/iPlayer from January.
The first episode airs on Thursday 14 January at 7PM.