TOWIE Christmas 2020 special date, cast and first look at Xmas drama

The Only Way Is Essex's Christmas special arrives this evening - here's all you need to know.

TOWIE's Xmas one off, The Only Way Is Essexmas, will see the show's cast come together for a festive treat.

In this spectacular festive special Essex’s finest return to the scene, and despite the current restrictions are determined to make it the best Christmas yet.

After a tough year Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks’ friendship appears to be back on track but have the lines blurred again? Will Christmas make them realise maybe their relationship is worth a go or is it time to walk away?

Saffron Lempriere and Chloe Brockett are no closer to resolving their differences following an explosive war of words earlier this year, and while being keen to avoid a fall-out, Amy Childs finds herself embroiled in the drama.

Frankie Sims and Harry Lee meet for the first time since their split, as Frankie crosses paths with Chloe B and voices her opinion on Chloe’s behaviour following her and Harry’s break-up.

Gatsby introduces his girlfriend to his friends in Essex, while Dan Edgar prepares for the first Christmas in his home with Amber Turner. Meanwhile, Ella Wise makes a confession as she faces an awkward encounter with former flame Tom McDonnell after their relationship has fizzled out.

Elsewhere, Tommy Mallet prepares a monumental surprise for Georgia Kousoulou and the rest of the Essex crowd guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer.

TOWIE Christmas air date

The Only Way Is Essex's Christmas special airs at 9PM on Wednesday, December 16 on ITVBe.

ITVBe can be found on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can watch episodes online as they air via the ITVHub.

Catch up with TOWIE online

You can watch episodes from the latest series of The Only Way is Essex online for free via the ITVHub.

As for past series,you can purchase past episodes and series to watch via Amazon Prime Video here or iTunes here.

Picture: Lime Pictures