All Star Musicals is set to air a full series in 2021, it's been reported.

The all-singing, all-dancing show previously aired two one-off specials in 2017 and 2019.

Advertisements

The format sees celebrities flexing their theatrical muscles as they embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass in a show stopping spectacular.

Each takes on iconic songs and scenes from some of the biggest musicals including Chicago, Mamma Mia, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Greatest Showman before being marked by an expert panel.

The Sun reports that following the one-off episodes a full series is now in the works for 2021.

It's claimed the show will air in place of The X Factor which won't be back on TV until at least 2022.

"It’s been off air since 2019 now and it’ll be 2022 at the earliest, realistically, before it’s back," a source said of The X Factor.

Advertisements

They added: “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, so hopefully this extended break does exactly that. All Stars Musicals is the main contender to replace it as things stand.”

The tabloid reports that John Barrowman is set to return as host with Elaine Paige as a judge.

ITV has yet to officially announce any details.

The last All Star Musicals special also featured Broadway icon, Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, dance sensation Kevin Clifton and West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas on the panel.

Those taking part included Broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, money expert Martin Lewis, Only Fools and Horses actress Tessa Peake Jones, TV presenter host Joel Dommett and comedian London Hughes.

Joining them were Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh.

Picture: ITV