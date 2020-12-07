Lord Sugar 'wants to film The Apprentice's next series in Australia'

Lord Sugar reportedly wants to film The Apprentice in Australia.

The latest series of the BBC One show was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, with no word yet on when filming will be able to restart.

The Sun reports that Lord Sugar is currently filming the Australian version of the show and has apparently suggested the location to record The Apprentice UK too.

"Lord Sugar has loved filming in Oz and has told BBC bosses that for next year’s UK series he’d like to take it out there," a source told the tabloid. “While London is like a ghost town, there’s a real buzz in Australia and New Zealand, where life is almost back to normal amid the pandemic.

“There would be plenty that the teams of hopeful entrepreneurs could do, whereas filming in London is likely to still be tricky next year, especially as the restrictions change all the time.”

As yet there's been no official word on when we can expect The Apprentice to be back on TV.

Programme makers previously paused production of the new series in March.

Instead of the usual series airing this autumn, a six-episode run of Best Bits was broadcast in its place.

They said at the time: "Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020.

"Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.

“While this is understandably disappointing news, viewers will still be able to get their weekly fix of memorable tasks, favourite candidates and boardroom bust ups alongside brand new insights from Karren, Claude, Lord Sugar and many more from the past 15 years in a special highlights series airing on BBC1.”

Lord Sugar previously tweeted that the show had a line up of candidates ready to go when filming could begin.

He wrote: "The BBC has a selection of candidates ready to go from the last recruitment process in March. They will be called on once we have the green sign to start filming @bbcapprentice."

With The Apprentice not making it to screens this year it's the first time since 2005 without a series airing.