The Apprentice set to return to BBC One in 2021

Lord Sugar says The Apprentice is currently on course to return to TV in 2021.

The last series of The Apprentice was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic making 2020 the first time since 2005 without the show airing.

Now Lord Sugar says work is underway on getting the business competition to screens this year.

He shared with the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I am pleased to say we are going to be cracking on with a new series of The Apprentice very soon.

“The pre-production phase has begun and plans are coming together to make sure we’re back on air later this year.”

Lord Sugar conceded that things were liable to change due to new restrictions but added: "We have one of the best teams in the business working around the clock.

“I can assure you they will do their absolute damnedest to get the show back on TV.

The Apprentice typically airs from October on BBC One.

Programme makers previously paused production of the next series in March 2020.

Instead of the usual series airing last autumn, a six-episode run of Best Bits was broadcast in its place.

Producers said at the time: "Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020.

"Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.

“While this is understandably disappointing news, viewers will still be able to get their weekly fix of memorable tasks, favourite candidates and boardroom bust ups alongside brand new insights from Karren, Claude, Lord Sugar and many more from the past 15 years in a special highlights series airing on BBC1.”

Lord Sugar previously tweeted that the show had a line up of candidates ready to go when filming could begin.

He wrote: "The BBC has a selection of candidates ready to go from the last recruitment process in March. They will be called on once we have the green sign to start filming @bbcapprentice."