The X Factor won't be back until at least 2022, host Dermot O'Leary has said.

Dermot gave a latest update on the future of the singing competition during a chat on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch at the weekend.

Advertisements

It was confirmed earlier this year that The X Factor would take a break for 2020.

Now Dermot has said a new series won't be until 2022 at the earliest due to the pandemic.

Asked about when The X Factor would be back on TV, Dermot said: “I don’t know, genuinely, I have no idea. I don’t I promise you. If I knew I’d tell you because I’d be happy!”

He continued: "It's got the turning circle of a car ferry. There's a lot of planning that goes into it.

"It definitely won't be next year, so it will probably be back in 2022."

Advertisements

Dermot also spoke about Simon Cowell, saying that he was "slowly but surely" getting better after his recent back injury.

“We’ve been in touch, he’s getting better slowly but surely but he came off that electric bike,” Dermot “It’s very like him though to get on an electric bike, and the fastest electrical bike in the world, without reading a manual.

“Thinking ‘Oh well this will be fine, I’ve conquered that so I can conquer this’ - no you can’t!” Dermot laughed.

Following Celebrity and Band spin-offs last year, Simon Cowell previously revealed plans to rest The X Factor format for 2020.

He announced earlier this year: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

Advertisements

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

The X Factor airs on ITV.