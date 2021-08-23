Married At First Sight UK will move to E4 this summer and undergo a major makeover.

A new supersized series will air later this year, taking inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version which aired on E4 last summer.

The new UK series will be a bigger, more explosive take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.

Over 21 episodes the series will follow the couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar.

Married At First Sight 2021 start date

Married At First Sight UK will begin on Monday, 30 August 2021 at 9PM on E4. Episodes then will continue nightly on Monday-Thursdays on E4 and All 4.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

E4 explain: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

"After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

"All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways."

Married at First Sight Australia expert Melanie Schilling will be joining returning star Paul C. Brunson for the new series. Both experts will be tasked with matching a group of singles hoping to find love when they meet for the first time at the altar.

Plus, Charlene Douglas will join the series as a Sex and Relationship Therapist, which will see her working with the couples as they navigate their new relationships and get to know their partners on a more intimate level.

Alongside the mains how, AJ Odudu sis to host a weekly spin-off show called Married at First Sight: Afters.

AJ said: "I am the ultimate Married at First Sight fan so to get to do this job is a dream to me. I can’t wait to break down the weekly goss and reflect on some of the biggest stories that I know every MAFS group chat will be discussing. Bring it on!"

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, said: “I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet.”

Murray Boland, Executive Producer for programme makers CPL said: “It is so exciting to be starting afresh on a supersized version of such a pioneering and successful series.”

Married at First Sight U.K. will air on E4 in 2021.