Jesy Nelson is to take an extended break from Little Mix, it's been announced.

A spokesperson for the band confirmed that Jesy would be having some time out from the group after missing their latest appearances.

Jesy wasn't present for the final of Little Mix's talent show The Search and also missed the 2020 EMAs. A statement at the time said that Jesy was "unwell".

Now Little Mix's representative has said that Jesy will be taking an extended break from the four piece.

A statement reads: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

"We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."

Here's hoping she gets well soon!

Little Mix rose to fame as champions of The X Factor in 2011.

The four piece, made up of Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, were put together on the show in Series 8.

They became the first (and still the only girl) group to win the show, mentored by then judge Tulisa.

Their winner's song - a cover of Cannonball - gave the girls their first Number 1.

But their first original hit was Wings which went to the top spot in 2012.

And it was far from a fluke with Little Mix going on to enjoy a further two Number 1 tracks, including 2016 smash Shout Out To My Ex.

As well as their impressive chart record, the group have enjoyed sell out tours and their own TV show.

Last year they were named X Factor's biggest act with a net worth of over £30 million between them.

Earlier this month Little Mix dropped their sixth studio album Confetti which sold just under 50,000 copies in its first week.