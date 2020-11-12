Little Mix tease a possible second season of Little Mix The Search

Little Mix have said there's the possibility of a second series of their talent show Little Mix The Search.

Originally announced in 2019, Little Mix The Search welcomed singers to become members of the next big band mentored by Little Mix.

The show created six groups: a Boy Band, a Girl Dance Group, a Girl Vocal Group, a Mixed Group, a Vocal & Instrument Group and a Rap R&B Group.

In the grand final on BBC One last weekend, it was vocal and instrument group Since September who won Little Mix The Search's first ever series.

As winners the group will join Little Mix on their new arena tour in 2021.

While the BBC hasn't officially announced a second series yet, Leigh-Anne Pinnock says the group are already having "thoughts" about season two.

She shared in an interview with The Sun newspaper following the release of Little Mix's new album Confetti: "It’s really hard to plan with the uncertainty of the time, it’s a bit mad.

“But we’re starting to have thoughts about season two of The Search and maybe some more singles off the album. I feel we will know more when we know if the tour is happening.”

For now you can watch the first series of Little Mix The Search on online via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC