Celeb Ex In The City cast and start date for new MTV series

Celebrity Ex On The Beach is set to return for 2021 with a brand new name: Celeb Ex In the City.

The hit MTV reality series is to undergo a name change as the cast film in London rather than on a sun soaked getaway.

A teaser from MTV reads: "Celeb Ex In The City sees celebs head off on a (socially distanced) blind date, unaware that the Tablet of Terror has an EX-tra surprise in store..."

Celeb Ex In The City Cast

Those confirmed to be taking part are:

Reality TV regular Calum Best.

TOWIE's Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell

Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan Wallace

Love Island's Michael Griffiths

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson

Love Island's Amy Hart

Love Island's Jess Gale

Summer Monteys-Fullam

Former Sugababe Amelle Berrabah

Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer

TOWIE star Charlie King

Drag queen Gothy Kendoll

Love Island's Jon Clarke.

Celeb Ex In The City air date

The new season of Celeb Ex In The City starts on Tuesday, 8 December on MTV at 9PM and will continue weekly.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

Ex On the Beach first made its debut on UK TV in 2014. Since then, the show has aired a total of 9 seasons including a Celebrity spin-off..

Check out the NOW TV episode guide here with a run down of every single series and episode available to watch online.

The show takes a group of singletons looking for love and - prior to the pandemic - jets them out of the country for a sunny holiday getaway. However, they are joined by their exes to shake things up.

Narrated by Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, the show sees the exes make shock and sudden appearances either in the hopes of rekindling their love or in a bid to get closure on their former relationship.