Jesy Nelson to miss Little Mix The Search final due to illness

Jesy Nelson will miss tonight's final of Little Mix The Search due to illness, it's been announced.

Jesy and her bandmades Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were due to return to BBC One tonight for the live final of their talent show.

Advertisements

But a spokesperson for the group has announced that Jesy will not be appearing as she is unwell.

Jesy will also not be a part of Little Mix's planned appearances at the MTV EMAs on Sunday evening.

In a statement, they said: "Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.

"She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s."

The news comes after Jade was forced to miss the first of the performance shows due to self-isolation, instead appearing on set virtually via video link.

Advertisements

Meanwhile last Saturday's scheduled episode was postponed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new lockdown restrictions.

Fresh from the delayed semi-final which ultimately aired last night, Little Mix The Search's grand final is set to air tonight from 6PM on BBC One.

The talent show launched in October having originally been delayed from the Spring due to the pandemic.

It's seen Little Mix create six completely different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars - the winning band will join them on their next UK tour.

In tonight’s final, Little Mix perform and the four finalists compete for viewer votes. Who will come out on top and win the prize of a lifetime?

The four groups left performing are Female Vocal Group Nostalia, Vocal and Instruments Group Since September, Girl Dance group Melladaze and Rap/R&B group YChange.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC - Photographer: Zoe McConnell