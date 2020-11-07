Who won Little Mix The Search? The winners have been confirmed in tonight's final.

In tonight’s live final just four bands remained who performed for Little Mix and the viewers at home who were able to vote for the winner.

After an exciting journey, which band came out on top and won the prize of a lifetime supporting Little Mix on their next UK tour?

Little Mix The Search results

In the final each of the four finalists performed twice for Little Mix and the viewers.

Although each member of Little Mix offered their opinions and scored the performances as in previous shows, the winner was chosen by viewer votes alone.

In the results, it was vocal and instrument group Since September who won Little Mix The Search with the most votes from viewers.

The four piece is made up of Harry, Patrick, Matthew and Jacob.

Chosen by viewers as the champions, the group will join Little Mix on their new 2021 tour.

Jesy Nelson was not present in the live show tonight due to illness, leaving Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to conclude the show without her.

Originally announced in 2019, Little Mix The Search welcomed singers to become members of the next big band mentored by Little Mix.

The singers who made it into new bands have been living together and gained access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

The show created six groups: a Boy Band, a Girl Dance Group, a Girl Vocal Group, a Mixed Group, a Vocal & Instrument Group and a Rap R&B Group.

You can watch on TV or online via BBC iPlayer.

