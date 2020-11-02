RuPaul's Drag Race UK gets third series - here's how to apply

RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been confirmed for a third series on BBC Three.

The channel announced today that the second series, delayed due to the pandemic, will be released in "early 2021".

But before then, casting has opened for a new third season.

RuPaul said: “Looking forward to better days! I’m happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Early in 2021, season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens.

"We’re also currently casting season 3 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honored that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most."

If you think you are brimming with Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent then please apply for series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK at rupaulsdragraceuk.com/casting.

The deadline to register your interest is 14th November 2020.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said today: “We’re very happy to confirm that series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is on its way very soon and with 12 new queens to meet, it’s even bigger than the first series and we can’t wait for you to see it in early 2021.

"Also, because we’re so excited about it and can’t keep it a secret, we wanted to share the news now that there is going to be a third series as well. It’s been a huge hit for us and we love it as much as you do so we’re delighted that we can continue our relationship with World of Wonder and can bring even more Drag Race to BBC Three.”

Series one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.