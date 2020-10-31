Tonight's episode of Little Mix The Search has been cancelled due to the Prime Minister's press conference.

After kicking off its performance shows last weekend, Little Mix The Search was due to return tonight (October 31) with its semi-final.

Advertisements

However with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to address the UK this evening from 5PM, the BBC has pulled the latest episode from schedules.

The semi-final will now air on Friday, 6 November at 7PM before the grand final at 6:05PM on Saturday 7 November.

In a statement the show said: "Little Mix The Search has been postponed tonight for a BBC News special.

"The show will now become part of a big final event weekend, with the semi-final airing at 7pm on Friday 6th November and the final at 6.05pm on Saturday 7th November"

Starting in October, Little Mix The Search saw Little Mix put together six completely different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars in a brand new entertainment series for BBC One.

Last week's first performance show saw the first group eliminated. In the semi-final, the remaining five bands will battle it out and perform head to head to impress Little Mix.

Only four can make it through to the final to make it as the winning band in with the prize of a lifetime to join Little Mix on their next UK tour.

Advertisements

Alongside Little Mix, the semi-final episode will feature a performance from McFly.

For now, you can watch the series so far and catch up online via the BBC iPlayer here.