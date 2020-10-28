Watch Joel Dommett channel Justin Timberlake in Celebrity Karaoke Club

Joel Dommett channels Justin Timberlake in ITV2's Celebrity Karaoke Club tonight.

The ITV2 series concludes this evening (Wednesday, October 28) at 10PM on ITV2.

This evening’s episode of Celebrity Karaoke Club sees the remaining contestants, Scarlett Moffatt, Courtney Act, Jess Wright, Luke Kempner, Baga Chipz and David Potts joined by newbie Roman Kemp to battle it out on stage in the hope of becoming the ultimate karaoke star.

Tonight is the final of the show. After five weeks singing their hearts out on stage, the stars must put their friendships aside, bring their A game, and put in one last stun-sational performance.

In this first look clip from the episode, you can watch Joel Dommett as he channels Justin Timberlake and performs 'Cry Me A River'.

As always, the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors because every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge.

In between the songs, the contestants can grab a cocktail at the bar or have a good old gossip about their rivals in the toilets, because when the singing stops, the competition really begins.

Can the stars form alliances with their fellow competitors and let popularity propel them to victory? Or will they rely on their performance to steal the top spot?

See who is crowned victorious this evening on ITV2.

Eliminated celebs on this year's show are comedian and Loose Women favourite Judi Love, TV and radio presenter Melvin Odoom, singer and actress Diana Vickers, Drag Race’s Baga Chipz, singer-songwriter Tallia Storm and Love Island's Samira Mighty