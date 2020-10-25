Love Island's Olivia Attwood has landed her own TV show - here's all you need to know.

Olivia Meets Her Match will air on ITVBe, giving an insight to Olivia's life and relationship with footballer fiancé Bradley Dack.

While Olivia didn’t find everlasting love in Mallorca, back in the UK, she has done just that with Blackburn Rovers star player, Bradley Dack.

From buying their first home together and settling into life up north, the new series will be there every step of the way as Olivia juggles both planning her dream wedding with her career in the spotlight.

Watch Olivia Meets Her Match on TV and online

Olivia Meets Her Match will begin its series on Sunday, October 25 at 10PM on ITVBe and will continue on weekly.

Alternatively you can watch online via ITV Hub Olivia Meets Her Match page.

New episodes go online at 7AM the morning each episode airs on TV.

Olivia Meets Her Match spoilers

In the first episode, Olivia’s dreams for a wedding abroad become increasingly unlikely during the global pandemic, as she seeks advice from her mum and fellow footballer’s wives Alana, Lamara and Hollie.

Meanwhile, fiance Bradley focuses his attention on training as he prepares for his return to football after suffering an injury last year.

The stress of planning the couple’s wedding isn’t the only thing keeping Olivia busy, as she goes house-hunting in a bid to find her and Bradley their dream home.

Elsewhere, Bradley sets plans in motion for an epic stag do, as Olivia contemplates hiring a private investigator to follow him and the boys abroad for the celebrations.

The couple also take a trip to Blackpool as their relationship reaches new heights, and as the pair reminisce on the journey to their engagement, Olivia organises a special surprise for Bradley.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV