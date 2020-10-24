Watch Little Mix perform Sweet Melody on Little Mix The Search

Little Mix opened the first performance show of Little Mix The Search in style tonight.

The group performed their new single Sweet Melody from their upcoming album Confetti.

However the four piece were one member down, with Jade Thirlwall not able to attend the show in person after having to self-isolate.

Proving their professionalism and living up to the adage 'the show must go on', Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage.

You can watch the group's performance in the video above.

As well as missing the performance, Jade provided her feedback to the groups virtually this evening.

Ahead of the show, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on 'Little Mix The Search' from home.

"For this Saturday's show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie."

In tonight's episode, Little Mix's six bands make their debuts, competing to impres and performing head to head for the very first time.

The six groups performing were Boy Band New Priority, Mixed Group Jasper Blue, Female Vocal Group Nostalia, Vocal and Instruments Group Since September, Girl Dance group Melladaze and Rap/R&B group YChange.

Only five can make it through to next week and stay in the running for the prize.

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search continues Saturday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.