Little Mix The Search is back on TV tonight - all you need to know!

After a week's delay, Little Mix The Search finally begins its performance shows on BBC One tonight.

In three weeks of auditions, Little Mix have created six completely different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

Now the competition begins with the winning band getting to join them on their next UK tour.

The six bands who have made it to the studio shows fall within the following categories: Boy Band, Mixed, Female Vocal, Vocal and Instruments, Girl Dance and Rap/R&B.

They will each make their incredible debuts, competing to impress and performing head to head for the very first time before one is eliminated.

What time is Little Mix The Search on tonight?

Little Mix: The Search airs tonight at 6:10PM on Saturday, October 24.

You can watch on TV or online via BBC iPlayer here.

Ahead of this evening's show, it was revealed that Jade Thirlwall would appear virtually on the episode after having to self-isolate.

In a statement issued by the BBC said: "Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on 'Little Mix The Search' from home.

"For this Saturday's show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie."

Chris Ramsey will host the performance shows.

Little Mix: The Search - meet the bands!

The names of the groups have yet to be revealed.

Boy Band - Adam, Kaci, Talis, Lee and Zeekay

Mixed - Rosie, Jordan, Melin and Liam

Female Vocal - Tyler, Shanice, Esther, Tamara and Mya-Louise

Vocal and Instruments - Harry, Patrick, Matthew and Jacob

Girl Dance - Megan, Ellie, Liv, Lauren and Aislí

Rap/R&B - Ashley Tragic, Versay, Romina and Eden

Only five can make it through to next week, and stay in the running for the prize!

Little Mix The Search, BBC One, 6:10PM.