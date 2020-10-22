Ferne McCann gets a secret admirer in first look clip from First Time Mum

Ferne McCann is back on ITVBe this week with a new series of First Time Mum.

Ferne and daughter Sunday return for a sixth outing of their hit reality show, once again following Ferne’s busy life juggling both motherhood and a career in the spotlight.

Advertisements

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum returns tonight at 9PM on ITVBe with the first episode already available to watch online now on ITV Hub.

As Ferne approaches 30 she continues to explore her spiritual side and ultimately focuses less on men and more on finding her zen. But after adopting her new celibate lifestyle and as her 30th plans get thrown into chaos, Ferne gets whisked away on a private jet to the South of France by her millionaire secret admirer.

In a preview clip from the first episode, Ferne is seen left in shock when a surprise delivery of flowers arrives for her.

She reads the card attached: "I just need to figure out who they're from. Can you believe this?'

"'Thinking of you, love your secret admirer.' What? I've got a secret admirer! Things like this only happen in the movies."

Elsewhere in the first episode, Sunday continues to keep Ferne on her toes as her night-time routine goes fully out of the window. And Ferne visits bestie Danielle after she has recently given birth to baby Orla, as the pair swap stories on their post-pregnancy bodies.

Ferne’s mum Gill is left emotional after Ferne and sister Sophie organise a special birthday trip to a vineyard as the girls show their appreciation for her.

Advertisements

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum airs on Thursday nights at 9PM on ITVBe from October 22.

Alternatively you can watch online via ITV Hub Ferne McCann: First Time Mum page.