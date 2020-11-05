Ferne McCann is back on ITVBe this week with a new episode of First Time Mum.

Ferne and daughter Sunday return for a sixth outing of their hit reality show, once again following Ferne’s busy life juggling both motherhood and a career in the spotlight.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum returns tonight at 9PM on ITVBe with the first episode already available to watch online now on ITV Hub.

As Ferne approaches 30 she continues to explore her spiritual side and ultimately focuses less on men and more on finding her zen. But after adopting her new celibate lifestyle and as her 30th plans get thrown into chaos, Ferne gets whisked away on a private jet to the South of France by her millionaire secret admirer.

In a preview clip from the third episode, Ferne is seen reunited with an acquaintance from her time in the Jungle.

She comes face to face with a snake as she and Sunday take a trip to a local zoo.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, as ever Ferne’s diary is jam packed with work projects. So to help manage her chaotic schedule she’s on the hunt for a team to help her organise her life, in the form of a PA and a nanny.

And it’s not just Ferne who’s working hard - as Sunday shoots a campaign for her clothing company, but it turns out to be hard work for Ferne.

Ferne isn’t only living life in the fast lane when it comes to work but also her love life - as she goes on a date with the mysterious Mr C.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum continues tonight at 9pm on ITVBe.

