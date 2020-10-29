Ferne McCann enjoys a private jet in first look clip from First Time Mum

Ferne McCann is back on ITVBe this week with a new episode of First Time Mum.

Ferne and daughter Sunday return for a sixth outing of their hit reality show, once again following Ferne’s busy life juggling both motherhood and a career in the spotlight.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum returns tonight at 9PM on ITVBe with the first episode already available to watch online now on ITV Hub.

As Ferne approaches 30 she continues to explore her spiritual side and ultimately focuses less on men and more on finding her zen. But after adopting her new celibate lifestyle and as her 30th plans get thrown into chaos, Ferne gets whisked away on a private jet to the South of France by her millionaire secret admirer.

In a preview clip from the secon episode, Ferne is seen heading to Cannes on a private jet.

"If this is what life is like in your thirties, bring it on!" Ferne says.

She adds: "This feels like a proper pinch me moment. Things like this just don't happen in real life. I feel like I'm part of a Hollywood movie."

Elsewhere in the first episode, there’s toys, there’s tears, and there's tantrums as Ferne and Sunday go head to head in a battle of wills over who rules the roost in the McCann household. And it’s not who you’d think. F

erne hits the big 30 and despite being 30, flirty and thriving - her big 30th birthday bash is called off after Boris makes a shock announcement, but her secret admirer swoops in and saves the day.

