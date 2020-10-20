Gemma Collins pays a visit to a psychic in tonight's episode of Diva Forever.

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever and Ever continues this evening (October 20) at 9PM on ITVBe.

Advertisements

It's the second episode of the new series as sees Gemma head to a psychic to ask the all-important question “will I marry Brian McFadden?”

You can watch a first look at tonight's show below...

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Gemma heads to the new forest for a camping trip with her brother and his family in tow. Shortly after arriving at the campsite in their top of the range luxury motorhome, Gemma comes to the realisation that camping is just not for her.

The episode will also see Gemma visit her favourite Harley Street plastic surgeon.

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever and Ever airs at 9PM on ITVBe on Tuesday nights.

It’s been a few months since the nation last caught up with Gemma in lockdown, and whilst being confined to her home like the rest of the UK, her business empire ground to a halt and her dream house fell through.

Now with lockdown lifted and the world returning to some kind of normal, the GC is embracing her new-found freedom after ending her on/off relationship.