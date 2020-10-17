Little Mix The Search's next episode has been delayed - here's why the show isn't on tonight and when it returns.

New Little Mix talent show Little Mix The Search recently aired its first six audition episodes, which were recorded earlier this year.

Advertisements

This weekend (October 17) was meant to see the live shows begin but they have been postponed until next week.

It follows "a small number" of crew members testing positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the BBC said: "We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount. "

The BBC say the live shows now plan to launch on Saturday 24 October, all things being well.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Little Mix said that the girls did not test positive for Covid-19.

They said: "They’ve all tested negative and do not need to isolate. They will be regularly tested throughout the run of the series."

The new series follows Little Mix as they put together six unique bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

They are a Boy Band, Mixed Group, Girl Vocal Group, Mixed Vocal & Instrument Group, Girl Dance Group and a Rap R&B Group.

In the live shows the six bands will head to head with the winning band joining Little Mix on their next UK tour.

Chris Ramsey will host the live shows.

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Little Mix The Search from the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC/Modest TV/Zoe McConnell