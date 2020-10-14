Celebrity Karaoke Club sees Abz Love duet with Diana Vickers

ITV2's new music entertainment show Celebrity Karaoke Club returns tonight with a special duet.

The ITV2 series is back this evening (Wednesday, October 14) at 10PM on ITV2.

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Karaoke Club sees the favourite famous faces, Scarlett Moffatt, Courtney Act, Jess Wright, Luke Kempner, Diana Vickers and David Potts battle it out on stage in the hope of becoming the ultimate karaoke star.

In this first look clip from this evening's show, you can watch a special duet between Five's Abz Love and Diana Vickers.

They perform Five classic Keep On Movin' in the fourth episode of the series.

Meanwhile, after last week's latest elimination, tonight sees Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz join the competition and the race for the karaoke crown.

On signing up, Baga said: "I’m a born performer. I’ve performed on many west-end stages. I’ve got a good pair of chops on me! I’m the queen of karaoke basically. Before Drag Race I hosted karaoke shows and I sang in many competitions.

"With karaoke it depends on the song but I’m a big fan of karaoke. Even being on holiday in Spain or Thailand, I always grab the mic!"

She added: "I thought it was going to be a small singing competition and then I walked in and saw the set and everything, it’s an amazing set.

"It’s not just karaoke, it’s us gossiping at the bar and conversations about people in the toilet. It isn’t just singing, it’s a reality TV show as well! There’s a bit of drama as well as singing."

However Baga has no nerves: "I don’t get nervous. I haven’t had nerves in years! The first few years I did drag I probably had a few nerves. I’m immune to it. There is one thing doing theatres and then there is singing in front of 500 gay men.

"Believe me I’ve had everything thrown at me. To be honest though I’ve never been heckled but if anyone did heckle me in the audience or was being negative I would say ‘Do you know what? There is a Wetherspoons up the road!’"

As always, at the end of the episode, another celeb will be eliminated.

Celebrity Karaoke Club continues tonight at 10PM on ITV2