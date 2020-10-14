Love Bites: Scarlett Moffatt to host new ITV2 dating show

Scarlett Moffatt has been announced as the new host of ITV2 cookery dating show Love Bites.

Love Bites was first announced earlier this year, with the show seeing two singletons paired up in a creative cook off.

In each episode, a trio of suitors battle it out to win a date by each cooking a three-course meal using the same box of ingredients, in a bid to win a date with a single foodie.

Culinary skills will be put to the test, and Scarlett will be there every step of the way as she guides the singletons through the experience as they cook up a storm in the pursuit of love.

Scarlett Moffatt said: "I am beyond excited to be hosting ITV2’s new show Love Bites which is coming to your screens this autumn. I’ve always been obsessed with both dating and cookery shows so this rolled into one really is the dream gig for me.

“I’ve had such a blast filming with the daters and watching them whip up a storm in the kitchen. Make sure you stay tuned to check it out in all its glory, it's a culinary and dating delight served with lots of LOLs so perfect TV for the colder months.”

Love Bites will air on ITV2 this autumn.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions ITV, said: “Scarlett is a warm, funny and quick-witted personality, currently impressing on ITV2's Celebrity Karaoke Club. Audiences love her; we’re excited that she'll be presenting this exciting new series that blends together food and flirtation.”

Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt