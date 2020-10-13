Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden will make up the panel of new BBC music game show I Can See Your Voice.

Paddy McGuinness will host the new series which was first announced earlier this year to air in 2021.

Each episode will see contestants attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them - can they predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?

Helping the players will be a panel of celebrities with comedian Jimmy Carr, TV personality Alison Hammond and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden confirmed to be joining the show.

Jimmy Carr said: “I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this.”

Alison Hammond added: “I Can See Your Voice is going to be great fun and I am thrilled to be taking part.

"I’m a good judge of character and reckon I’ll be able to spot who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize!”

Amanda Holden commented: “I’ve seen first-hand over my many years as a judge, how acts can shock you with an incredible voice.

"With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqureaders will really have to up their game to fool me!”

Each week Alison, Amanda and Jimmy will be joined by a different popstar.

A teaser reveals more about the show: "As the singing sensations and musical masqureaders navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, they will be offering entertaining hidden clues to the celebrity panel who will help the players whittle down the group until there’s only one singer left.

"The chosen one will then perform a duet with the popstar to reveal whether they can or can’t sing.

"If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize… but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash."

I Can See Your Voice will air on BBC One in 2021.