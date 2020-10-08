Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line up rumours as show returns

SAS: Who Dares Wins is on its way back to TV with a new celebrity series - here's all you need to know.

A third special Celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins is set to air on Channel 4 next year.

Advertisements

As on the main show, a team of ex-Special Forces operators, led by Chief Instructor Ant Middleton will put a cast of celebrities through an intensive 7 day course to see if they’ve got what it takes to pass this unique version of SAS Selection.

SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrity line up

Typically a cast of 12 celebrities sign up for the Channel 4 series.

Although no names have been officially confirmed just yet, celebs rumoured to be taking part include presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson, footballer Kieran Dyer and Love Island's Wes Nelson.

Also taking part per reports in The Sun newspaper are singer Jake Quickenden and Olympic gold medallist rower James Cracknell.

Advertisements

A spokesperson for the show said: "In the best traditions of the SAS, this mission is confidential.

“However, full details will be released when the series broadcasts next year.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start date

The new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will start in 2021, with an exact launch date to be confirmed. The first two series launched in April and so it's likely we'll see the next series start around the same time.

In the meantime the past two series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins are available to watch in full online.

Advertisements

You are able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player here.

You can also watch past series of SAS: Who Dares Wins online for free via All4 right here.