The Only Way Is Essex continues tonight and Amber is left frustrated with Dan after he shares details of their relationship with Demi.

TOWIE is back this evening at 9PM on ITVBe with its latest series.

After months of lockdown, drama has still been brewing in Essex.

In tonight's show, Amber is left frustrated with Dan after he discusses details of their relationship to Demi.

You can watch a first look clip below...

After their clash, Dan surprises Amber with a gift to try and make amends.

Meanwhile tonight, Chloe S and Pete agree to meet with a couples coach in a bid to resolve the problems in their friendship, as the pair make a shocking admission about their relationship.

After cancelling their holiday to Spain, Matt organises Bobby a Spanish-themed party to celebrate his birthday.

Elsewhere, sparks continue to fly between Ella and Tom as they continue getting to know one another.

The Only Way Is Essex continues Sunday, 9PM on ITVBe.

You can watch a first look preview in the video below...

When to watch TOWIE

The latest season of The Only Way Is Essex is broadcast both Sundays and Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe.

ITVBe can be found on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can also watch episodes for free via the ITVHub.

You can also stream episodes from the latest season of The Only Way Is Essex online via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+.

Picture: ITV