Judi Love joins Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2 - watch a first look!

Brand new music entertainment show Celebrity Karaoke Club continues with new contestant Judi Love.

The ITV2 series is back tonight (Wednesday, September 30) at 10PM on ITV2.

Advertisements

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Karaoke Club sees the favourite famous faces, Scarlett Moffatt, Courtney Act, Jess Wright, Luke Kempner, Melvin Odoom and David Potts battle it out on stage in the hope of becoming the ultimate karaoke star.

After last week's first elimination, tonight sees comedian and Loose Women favourite Judi Love join the competition and the race for the karaoke crown.

You can watch a first look as Judi joins the group in singing Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go below.

On signing up, Judi said: "You know what, I do love a good old sing song! I don’t think I am the greatest singer, but I thought why not? I thought it would just be a bit of fun really."

She added: "We have all done a bit of karaoke when we have had a bit of a drink…haven’t we? Sometimes we have done karaoke when it isn’t even in a karaoke bar or during a karaoke moment.

"I have to say that solo karaoke’s are the ones…after a break up, a song comes on and you are singing it right out of your heart!"

Judi continued: "The worst part about singing is when you are nervous, your voice cracks! You can practice all day perfectly but when you get up there and have a few nerves…How I sound in my head and how I sound on stage, I realise are two different things."

Elsewhere tonight, eavesdrop on more celebrity gossip as we find out who kissed a girl (and liked it), who's had their DM’s slid into by a mega pop star, and who badly needs a twerking lesson...all while hearing the stars belt out some classic tunes in most the showbiz of karaoke battles.

Advertisements

And at the end of the episode, another celeb will be eliminated.

Celebrity Karaoke Club continues tonight at 10PM on ITV2