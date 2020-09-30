Here's a first look at tonight's The Only Way Is Essex as Bobby and boyfriend Matt discuss their future.

The Only Way Is Essex returns at 9PM on ITVBe with its new season.

After months of lockdown, drama and romance has still been brewing in Essex.

In this preview from the latest episode, Bobby and Matt’s relationship appears to be going from strength-to-strength as they discuss their future.

You can watch a first look clip in the video below...

Meanwhile in tonight's episode, Essex’s finest head to London and as Chloe S struggles to let Pete back into her life, the rest of the crowd suspect that Chloe’s feelings for Pete could be more than just friendship.

Elsewhere, Fran Parman returns to the scene as her and ex Diags face an awkward reunion after not speaking for a year.

Plus, sparks fly between Ella and Tom on their first date. Is this the start of blossoming romance between the pair?

The Only Way Is Essex continues tonight, 9PM on ITVBe

When to watch TOWIE

The latest series of TOWIE is broadcast both Sundays and Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe.

ITVBe is on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can also watch episodes online for free via the ITVHub.

Alternatively, you can watch episodes from the latest series of TOWIE online via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+.

