The Chase's Mark Labbett has reportedly signed up for the next series of Celebs Go Dating.

The Chaser is said to be single and ready to mingle after recently splitting from his partner.

According to The Sun newspaper, he's sought out help from the Celebrity Dating Agency to get his love life back on track.

A source shared with the tabloid: "Mark has been very open about the fact he’s not especially romantic. Flirting doesn’t come easily to him but he’s open to finding love again.

“He’s a big lovable giant with a heart of gold but his dating adventures will be something to behold.”

A start date for the new series of Celebs Go Dating has yet to be revealed.

The show recently postponed its next season due to the ongoing pandemic, instead airing a virtual spin-off.

Celebs that took part included Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, reality star Pete Wicks, Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis.

The celebrities were up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4.

At the time of writing, all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up (for UK viewers) via All 4 here.