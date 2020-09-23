ITV2's Celebrity Karaoke Club launches tonight with Scarlett Moffatt and Courtney Act giving one of the first performances.

The brand new series sees famous faces take to the karaoke stage with the hopes of being crowned the ultimate karaoke star. Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Mariah Scarey, in this competition it’s all about the performance.

But there’s a twist, because every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge and they are all voting to kick someone out of the club at the end of the night.

In this first look clip, TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt and international drag queen & entertainer Courtney Act share the stage together as they sing Grease classic summer nights.

The pair are on the starting line up alongside reality star Jess Wright, TV and radio presenter Melvin Odoom, singer-songwriter Tallia Storm, comedian & impressionist Luke Kempner and Ibiza Weekender's David Potts.

At the end of every episode they’ll be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen.

Other celebrities heading into the Karaoke Club for the competition include Loose Women favourite Judi Love, comedian and TV host Joel Dommett, TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp, singer and actress Diana Vickers, Drag Race’s Baga Chipz and Love Island's Samira Mighty

In between the rounds the stars can grab a cocktail at the bar or have a good old gossip about their rivals in the toilets, because when the singing stops, the competition really begins. Can the stars form alliances with their fellow competitors and let popularity propel them to victory? Or will they rely on their performance to steal the top spot?

Celebrity Karaoke Club starts tonight at 10PM on ITV2