Little Mix: The Search release date, episodes and how it all works

Little Mix The Search is coming this month on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Originally announced in 2019, the show welcomes singers to become members of the next big band mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

The prize for the band ultimately be crowned the winner in the final live shows will be to join Little Mix on their next tour in 2021.

Little Mix The Search start date

Little Mix: The Search will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 26 at 7PM running to 8:15PM.

The second episode airs the next day Sunday September 27 at the slightly earlier time of 6.45PM.

Episodes will continue Saturday and Sunday nights. The series will run for ten episodes.

You'll be able to watch on TV and online via BBC iPlayer.

How Little Mix The Search works

The show is after six groups: a Boy Band, a Girl Dance Group, a Girl Vocal Group, a Mixed Group, a Vocal & Instrument Group and a Rap R&B Group.

After online applications, a select number of contestants will audition for Little Mix in person.

First they'll enter the Last Look Room where they have one final chance to prepare before facing the girls. Contestants need to get at least three yeses from Little Mix to get through to The Band Room.

Those that make The Band Room will then be mentored by Little Mix as they determine who will progress through to the final audition stage, the Concert Audition.

In the Concert Audition, the remaining contestants will sing for a live audience before Little Mix decide the final line up of each band.

The final bands will go forward to the live shows later in the series.

Little Mix The Search episodes

Episode 1 - Vocal and Instruments - Saturday, September 26 at 7PM

In the first episode, the members of Little Mix become mentors as they put together a boy band. Only the most impressive will make it through to the final line-up to battle it out for the prize in the performance shows.

Episode 2 - Vocal and Instruments - Sunday, September 27 at 6:45PM

In episode 2, the search is on for a mixed group of boys and girls. The talented singers are auditioned individually and tested alongside their competitors before the final line-up is decided.

Episode 3 - Vocal and Instruments - Saturday, October 3 at 7PM

In Episode 3 it’s all about an all-girl vocal harmony group. Who will impress Little Mix enough to make the final line-up?

Episode 4 - Vocal and Instruments - Sunday, October 4 at 6:45PM

This time, the search is on for a band who not only sing but also play instruments. Each musician is auditioned individually, put through their paces alongside other band hopefuls, and following a gig in front of a live crowd, band four is chosen.

Details on further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Little Mix: The Search airs on BBC One.