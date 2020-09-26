Little Mix: The Search: Meet the boyband and their Instagram usernames

Here's a recap of the bands (so far) on Little Mix: The Search on BBC One.

The new talent show is seeing Little Mix create six brand new bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

Singers are auditioned individually by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock before being put through their paces against one another.

After one final chance to impress at the concert audition in front of a live audience, the members of the group will be chosen.

The six bands will then go head to head in the performance shows with the winner joining Little Mix on their tour in 2021.

Meet the bands formed so far below, their members and their Instagram usernames. The names of the bands are to be announced.

Boy Band

Lee Collinson - Instagram: @lee_collinson

Talis Eros - Instagram: @taliseros

Kaci Brookz - Instagram: @kacibrookz

Zeekay - Instagram: @zkwillz

Adam Harison - Instagram: @adamharison

Mixed Group

To be revealed on Sunday, September 27.

Girl Vocal Group

To be revealed on Saturday, October 3.

Vocal & Instrument Group

To be revealed on Sunday, October 4.

Girl Dance Group

To be revealed.

Rap R&B Group

To be revealed.

Little Mix The Search continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are also available to watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.