Little Mix spill all on their new talent show Little Mix The Search

Little Mix The Search arrives on BBC this weekend as the group begin their hunt for a new wave of talent.

The new show will follow Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they create and mentor bands.

The groups will be helped by Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including creative directors, vocal coaches, music directors, choreographers and producers.

Speaking ahead of the first episode, Perrie shared: "We wanted the show to be different and unique, and feel fresh and young. We also hoped we would find amazing talent, as if we haven't got amazing talent it doesn’t work. Luckily the talent was so good. The show is everything we wanted it to be."

The group said the show was different to other TV talent competitions with Jesy saying: "It’s nice to see mentors who can relate to everything, who are living proof that a show like this can make you successful."

Little Mix. Picture BBC/Kieron McCarron

Leigh-Anne continued: "The format is completely different to any other talent show. Us girls have been through it, we've been in their shoes and auditioned before. We’ve been successful - we’ve lived it. We can help them and guide them, and hopefully they can follow in our footsteps in terms of success."

And Jade added: "It’s really authentic. We’ve lived the experience ourselves. As mentors we're hands on and want to support them during and after the show. It’s a new way of doing things and we don’t follow the stereotypical rules of a talent TV show. We want to really support the acts, and I think that will really resonate with the audience watching. "

She went on to confess it was "bizarre" sitting on the other side and judging people.

"It was very emotional knowing you’ve had to let someone down," Jade explained. "At the time when you get a no it can feel the worst thing ever. It was emotionally draining going home knowing you’ve let someone down. But at the same time, it’s amazing when you find insanely talented people so it's rewarding at the same time."

Meanwhile, the group admitted there were times where they disagreed over who to put through.

Chris Ramsey with Little Mix. Picture: BBC/Modest TV/Zoe McConnell

"There’s quite a few times where my face says it’s all!" said Leigh-Anne while Jesy added: "We didn’t fall out, but we defo had disagreements. It didn’t surprise me though, as we all have different taste in music."

Jade revealed: "A couple of times maybe I went off in a huff! There are moments we couldn’t believe someone wouldn’t put someone through.

"It’s inevitable that we’re not always gonna agree on certain people. But we all respect each other's opinion."

Little Mix The Search begins Saturday night on BBC One from 7PM.