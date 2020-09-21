Celebrity MasterChef to air an 'all star Christmas special' this year

BBC One is reportedly planning to air an all star Christmas special of Celebrity MasterChef.

Former contestants from the cookery competition are set to return for a festive one-off later this year.

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood, reality stars Spencer Matthews and Vicky Pattison as well as Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter will be taking part, reports The Sun newspaper.

An insider shared with the tabloid: “Producers didn’t just want to create a generic Christmas version of the show, so they decided to make it an ‘all-stars’ affair too. And the celebrities they’ve chosen to come back certainly made an impression with their personalities and cooking the first time round.

“For the past two years the Christmas specials for MasterChef professionals have proved a hit, so this was a logical next step.”

A spokesperson for the show commented: "We do not comment on speculation about line-ups."

Hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode with voice over from India Fisher, Celebrity MasterChef brings a huge mix of who’s who of show business, drama, design, singing, and sport in a culinary competition.

Riyadh Khalaf won the latest series earlier this year, following in the footsteps of past winners Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

The show airs on BBC One.

Picture BBC/Shine