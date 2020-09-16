Made In Chelsea 2020 start date and cast confirmed for series 20

Made In Chelsea is back this month with a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Our favourite Chelsea residents and some brand-new faces are in for a summer to remember.

After a shorter than normal visit to SW3 earlier this year due to the pandemic, the award-winning reality show returns this September bigger than ever.

The cast will be swanning back to the beloved Kings Road haunts and some of our Chelsea favourites will also be heading to the countryside, to while away the days in two extravagant country manors.

Set amongst lush grounds, swimming pools and tennis courts, the champagne will always be on ice. But whilst the grounds might be tranquil, the residents certainly won’t be, as passions are set to boil over in the summer heat!

Made In Chelsea start date

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 from Monday, September 28 at 9PM.

As always you'll be able to watch on TV and online via the All 4 player.

Meanwhile past series of Made In Chelsea all the way back to the first season are also currently available to watch online for free (in the UK) on All 4 as well.

Made In Chelsea cast

Living it up in the country will be Harvey Armstrong, Olivia Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Verity Bowditch, Freddie Browne, Maeva D’Ascanio, Sam Holmes, Amelia Mist, Tristan Phipps, James Taylor and Tiffany Watson.

The country residents will be joined by new faces in the form of Amelia’s close friend and socialite, Paris Smith, and personal trainer Charlie Frederick will also be keeping the gang fit for a summer of fun.

New faces in Chelsea also include model Will Higginson and Reza’s girlfriend, Ruby Adler.

Meanwhile Chelsea regulars returning this series include Harry Baron, Fred Ferrier, Binky Felstead, Janey Felstead, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Sophie Hermann, Jamie Laing, Ollie Locke, Gareth Locke, Rosi Mai, Zara McDermott, Alex Mytton, Melissa Tattam, Sam Thompson and Mark Francis Vandelli.

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 from Monday, September 28 at 9PM.