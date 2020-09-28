Made In Chelsea 2020 start date, cast and spoilers from series 20

Made In Chelsea is back this month with a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Our favourite Chelsea residents and some brand-new faces are in for a summer to remember.

After a shorter than normal visit to SW3 earlier this year due to the pandemic, the award-winning reality show returns this September bigger than ever.

The cast will be swanning back to the beloved Kings Road haunts and some of the Chelsea favourites will also be heading to the countryside, to while away the days in two extravagant country manors.

Set amongst lush grounds, swimming pools and tennis courts, the champagne will always be on ice. But whilst the grounds might be tranquil, the residents certainly won’t be, as passions are set to boil over in the summer heat!

Made In Chelsea start date

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 from Monday, September 28 at 9PM.

As always you'll be able to watch on TV and online via the All 4 player.

Meanwhile past series of Made In Chelsea all the way back to the first season are also currently available to watch online for free (in the UK) on All 4 as well.

Made In Chelsea cast

Living it up in the country will be Harvey Armstrong, Olivia Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Verity Bowditch, Freddie Browne, Maeva D’Ascanio, Sam Holmes, Amelia Mist, Tristan Phipps, James Taylor and Tiffany Watson.

The country residents will be joined by new faces in the form of Amelia’s close friend and socialite, Paris Smith, and personal trainer Charlie Frederick will also be keeping the gang fit for a summer of fun.

New faces in Chelsea also include model Will Higginson and Reza’s girlfriend, Ruby Adler.

Meanwhile Chelsea regulars returning this series include Harry Baron, Fred Ferrier, Binky Felstead, Janey Felstead, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Sophie Hermann, Jamie Laing, Ollie Locke, Gareth Locke, Rosi Mai, Zara McDermott, Alex Mytton, Melissa Tattam, Sam Thompson and Mark Francis Vandelli.

Made In Chelsea 2020 spoilers

In the first episode (Monday, September 28), the Made in Chelsea crew are back, and some of our favourites are off to the country for a summer of luxury, laughter and mayhem. But the close proximity could breed conflict as Verity and Tristan come face to face for the first time since abruptly ending their relationship over the phone.

Meanwhile, is Liv in with a chance of a steamy summer fling as some new faces join the group on their country getaway?

Back in Chelsea, the tension between Sam and Zara is reaching high levels after the dramatic revelation that Sam told his ex, Tiff, that their relationship was the best thing that had ever happened to him. But how will Zara react when a new - and even more startling - revelation comes to light?

Elsewhere, Ollie Locke and his fiancé Gareth are panicking about what to do for their winter wedding, with their plans having been thrown up in the air by the pandemic. Will they meet their winter deadline?

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 on Monday nights.