The Masked Singer tickets: Be in the audience for series 2!

Tickets to be in the audience for The Masked Singer are available.

After a hit first outing earlier this year, a second season of The Masked Singer UK is underway - and you can be in the audience.

The show will see a fresh cast of twelve celebrities, complete with new and ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes, singing and concealing their identities as they attempt to stump viewers and the panel alike on who they could possibly be.

Booking is now open for filming between September 14 and 27. The minimum age limit is 8 and those aged 8-15 must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years. You can only attend with either people you live with or are in your social bubble.

You can apply for free tickets online via the SRO Audiences website here. The show films at Bovingdon Studios at Bovingdon Airfield near Hemel Hempstead.

Filming will take place under strict health and safety guidelines with socially distanced seating and temperature checks in place.

Meanwhile, in order to keep the identity of contestants a secret, not all audience members will see the ‘unmasking’ at the recording.

The Masked Singer series 2 adds a new panellist

Comedian Mo Gilligan will join the panel this year alongside returning panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Due to current travel restrictions, Ken Jeong - who also appears on the US version - will not be a regular part of the show but hopes to make a guest appearance later in the series.

Mo Gilligan said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

Meanwhile Joel Dommett is back to host the unique guessing game.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 will air in 2021 on ITV.

An air date for series 2 has not been confirmed but the last series started in January.