MTV 'working on UK version of hit series Catfish'

MTV is reportedly working on a UK version of its hit reality show Catfish.

The series seeks to reveal the truth about those in online relationships as the show's team seek to discover if the person on the other side of the screen is really who they say they are.

Based on the film of the same name, the original American series of Catfish premiered in 2012 and has aired 150 episodes across eight seasons to date.

Now it's claimed that MTV is hoping to launch a UK version.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "There are Catfish stories all over the world and MTV are so excited to bring it to the UK.

“They are already finding some incredible, mysterious online dating stories that need to be told.”

A UK version was first planned in 2016 but never materialised.

For now, season 8 of the US series airs on MTV in the UK on Wednesday nights at 9PM. The latest episodes are currently co-hosted by Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford.

Host Nev previously revealed there was still no shortage of applications from those concerned they've been fooled.

"We've made about 80 episodes of the show and we've probably had, I don't know, 30,000 emails," he told the BBC in an interview.

