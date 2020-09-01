Lucy Mecklenburgh 'won't take part in TOWIE's ten-year reunion special'

Lucy Mecklenburgh will reportedly miss out on The Only Way Is Essex's upcoming reunion show.

TOWIE is set to celebrate a decade on screen this autumn as it returns to ITVBe for its latest series.

Advertisements

Alongside the new episodes, there's set to be a one-off special featuring cast members past and present.

However one of those who won't be appearing is Lucy Mecklenburgh, per reports in The Sun newspaper.

A source claimed that while Lucy had "a real soft spot" for the show she was "too busy" to take part in filming.

“Between being a new parent and her business, there is barely any time she could put aside to be on the show," a source said. “She tried to make it work but when everything was taken into account, something had to give.

"It’s sad but not really surprising.”

Advertisements

It was also recently reported that Sam Fiers won't be a part of the reunion episode while Mark Wright has reportedly declined to appear.

However Lauren Goodger, Joey Essex and Amy Childs are tipped to appear.

TOWIE will return for a new 18-episode series this September.

TOWIE will be back on ITVBe from Sunday, September 6 at 9PM, starting with a special episode, 'TOWIE Turns 10: All Back To Essex'.

To celebrate 10 years of the reality show, a special selection of unforgettable moments will be shared on the ITV Hub in The TOWIE Years.

Advertisements

Each episode of the 10-part online series will look back on a year in the show’s history, starting with 2010, the year the show first burst onto screens.

Picture: Instagram/@lucymeck1