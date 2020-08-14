Celebrity Best Home Cook line up revealed for new BBC One series

Best Home Cook is back on BBC One with a brand new special celebrity series.

It'll be the third series of the cooking competition which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Advertisements

Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin will all return to judge the results.

The BBC tease: "Celebrating the very best of home cooking, ten stars from the worlds of sport, TV and comedy will cook their hearts out with one goal: to serve up brilliant and tasty food to impress the judges and be crowned Celebrity Best Home Cook.

"They may be stars in their own worlds but now only one thing counts - can they cook? Who will sizzle and shine? Who will crash and burn?"

Celebrity Best Home Cook line up

Broadcaster and former Shadow Chancellor, Ed Balls

Reality TV star, Ferne McCann

Don’t Take My Baby and Years and Years actor, Ruth Madeley

Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson

Advertisements

Coronation Street and Doctor Who actor, Shobna Gulati

CBBC presenter and Strictly contestant, Karim Zeroual

Journalist and presenter, Rachel Johnson

Comedian and presenter, Ed Byrne

Comedian and writer, Desiree Burch

Former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas

Claudia Winkleman said: "I’m so happy the Home Cook team are going to be back together, albeit two metres apart. I can’t wait to see what our lovely cooks will whip up for Mary, Angela and Chris.”

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, added : “There is going to be plenty of heat in the Best Home Cook kitchen when we return with a new series full of a wonderful mix of celebrities serving up their favourite dishes."

Advertisements

As with previous series, each episode will consist of three rounds: The Ultimate, set by Mary; The Rustle Up, set by Chris; and The Eliminator, set by Angela.

Celebrity Best Home Cook will run for eight episodes with an air date to be confirmed.