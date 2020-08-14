Celebrity Best Home Cook line up revealed for new BBC One series

Best Home Cook is back on BBC One with a brand new special celebrity series.
It'll be the third series of the cooking competition which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.
Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin will all return to judge the results.
The BBC tease: "Celebrating the very best of home cooking, ten stars from the worlds of sport, TV and comedy will cook their hearts out with one goal: to serve up brilliant and tasty food to impress the judges and be crowned Celebrity Best Home Cook.
"They may be stars in their own worlds but now only one thing counts - can they cook? Who will sizzle and shine? Who will crash and burn?"
Celebrity Best Home Cook line up
Broadcaster and former Shadow Chancellor, Ed Balls
Reality TV star, Ferne McCann
Don’t Take My Baby and Years and Years actor, Ruth Madeley
Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson
Coronation Street and Doctor Who actor, Shobna Gulati
CBBC presenter and Strictly contestant, Karim Zeroual
Journalist and presenter, Rachel Johnson
Comedian and presenter, Ed Byrne
Comedian and writer, Desiree Burch
Former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas
Claudia Winkleman said: "I’m so happy the Home Cook team are going to be back together, albeit two metres apart. I can’t wait to see what our lovely cooks will whip up for Mary, Angela and Chris.”
Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, added : “There is going to be plenty of heat in the Best Home Cook kitchen when we return with a new series full of a wonderful mix of celebrities serving up their favourite dishes."
As with previous series, each episode will consist of three rounds: The Ultimate, set by Mary; The Rustle Up, set by Chris; and The Eliminator, set by Angela.
Celebrity Best Home Cook will run for eight episodes with an air date to be confirmed.